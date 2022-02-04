Fast Start Propels Bison Past Mavericks, 69-53

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three Bison reached double digits in scoring as the North Dakota State women’s basketball team cruised past Omaha, 69-53, on Thursday night at Baxter Arena.

Ryan Cobbins tallied a team-high 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field. Heaven Hamling added in 14 points and tied a career-high six assists. Emily Dietz also hit double digits in scoring with 12 points and grabbed six rebounds.

NDSU (9-13, 5-7 Summit) shot a season-best 52 percent (26-50) from the field with eight different players connecting on at least one field goal. The Bison also shot 30.8 percent (8-26) from three and connected on all nine free throw attempts.

NDSU assembled a 10-0 run in the first quarter with six points from Olivia Skibiel to open up a 15-2 lead by the 5:14 mark. The Bison didn’t look back from there growing their largest lead of the contest, 57-29, after Abby Schulte ran the length of the floor for a layup in traffic and capped off the three-point play with a free throw with 1:09 to play in the third frame. The Bison never trailed in the contest and went on to close out the remaining time to earn the 69-53 victory.

NDSU will continue its road trip at Denver (7-15, 2-9 Summit) on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. CT

