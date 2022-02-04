Campaign encourages businesses to accommodate breastfeeding moms

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Cass Public Health just launched the “Infant Friendly February” campaign focused on getting businesses to apply for the Supportive Breastfeeding Workplace Designation.

More than 50 businesses already have the designation, but Public Health wants that number to go up. The goal is to have 62 businesses designated by the end of 2022.

The designation is free and grants up to $500 are available to make workplaces more comfortable for breastfeeding moms. To qualify, businesses must have a policy in place.

“The policy does need to indicate that there’s flexible scheduling for moms to be able to express milk while at work, that there’s a private space that’s not a bathroom, and there’s access to a sink and a place to temporarily store milk,” explains Public Health Nutritionist Michelle Draxton.

Public health data shows 80% of new mothers in North Dakota leave the hospital breast feeding, proving that mothers want to breastfeed. But the stress of returning to work can be tough.

“We see a significant decrease in moms who are breastfeeding at three months postpartum. And research also shows us that some moms won’t even start breastfeeding or they will intentionally stop breastfeeding early because they know that they’re going to be returning to work and they don’t have that support in place.”

Draxton says it’s great for new moms and babies, but employers also reap some of the benefits.

“Lower healthcare costs, lower turnover rates, lower absenteeism from both mothers and fathers, it improves employee morale which is great for rentention and it can even be a great recruitment strategy which with what we’re seeing with the current work environment,” Draxton said.

Sample policies, the application, and a list of designated businesses can be found HERE.

