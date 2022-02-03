Advertisement

What’s your name? MN snowplows get new names

Snowplow
Snowplow(Fort Wayne's NBC)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota has voted and the results are tallied: the state is unveiling new snowplow names.

22,000 name ideas were submitted to the Minnesota Department of Transportation and DOT officials selected a top 50. Those 50 then went to the public, with 60,000 votes cast.

A named snowplow will go to each district in the state. The winners are below:

District 1 - No More Mr. Ice Guy (Arrowhead region, including Duluth)

District 2 - Blizzard of Oz (Northwest MN, including NW Angle and Bemidji)

District 3 - Scoop Dog (Central MN, including St. Cloud)

District 4 - The Big Leplowski (West central MN, including Moorhead)

District 5 - Plowasaurus Rex (Twin Cities)

District 6 - Edward Blizzardhands (Southeast MN, including Rochester)

District 7 - Ctrl Salt Delete (Southwest MN, including Mankato)

District 8 - Betty Whiteout (Western MN, including Marshall and Willmar)

The top vote getters in the entire state are Betty Whiteout with 40,024 votes and Ctrl Salt Delete with 21,372 votes and The Big Leplowski with 17,478 votes.

