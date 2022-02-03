Valley News Live announces “Rides with Jay Thomas”

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We have an exciting announcement that is definitely going to catch the attention of car enthusiasts! Valley News Live will be the new home for Rides with Jay Thomas. The show is entering its 4th season and will be viewed this fall on KVLY.

Jay Thomas says the whole concept of the show is to bring the huge car culture within the region to the area, Thomas adds that car shows have taken off over the years, so he wanted to feature and show what is around the Fargo-Moorhead area. “The whole premise of the show is, if it’s cool, if it has an engine or a motor, it has to have a story,” Thomas says. “It’s just a little bit of everything, we have a feature called What’s In Your Garage where we show off garages and shops.. it’s just a fun show, it’s an escape from all the garbage going on in the world.”

VP & General Manager of KVLY Ike Walker says he is thrilled to bring the show to more people across the United States. “The story of the American car is really the story of America and it’s a story of freedom. We can all remember getting our first car, heading out for the first time after getting your driver’s license and you can go anywhere, it’s about recapturing a lot of those stories. This is something that I have wanted to do for sometime.. and when Jay and I started talking, it was a natural. For us at Gray, it’s a fantastic acquisition, given our footprint, we can bring these stories to more people then ever before.” Walker says.

