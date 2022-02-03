North Dakotans from Ukraine area react to border situation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The situation at the border between Russia and Ukraine remains tense. The border between Ukraine and Russia is more than 5,000 miles away from Bismarck. But to some North Dakotans with family ties to the European nation, a potential conflict could hit close to home.

As more than 100,000 Russian troops sit on the border of Ukraine, Mirabela Punga thinks of family she has in the country.

“This is going to be aggressive; this is going to be quick, and a lot of people are going to suffer. Our family are there,” she said.

The Pungas immigrated from Moldova in 2012 and became U.S. citizens in 2018.

“I can tell you, we are very grateful to be here right now because we feel safe,” said Mirabela.

In 2014, Russian forces invaded and annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine, which is about as far away from Moldova as the distance from Bismarck to Fargo. Currently, there are troops on the north, east, and south borders of the country. Experts on Russian and Ukrainian politics say the most likely scenario is Russia will aim to take the southernmost provinces, which is the industrial part of the country.

In an effort to deter Russia from attacking Ukraine, President Joe Biden ordered 3,000 American troops to move into Poland, Germany, and Romania.

“We continue to urge diplomacy as the best way forward, but with Russia continuing its buildup of its forces around Ukraine, we are ready no matter what happens,” said Biden.

The politics of the situation are complex, but Mirabela and other Moldovans, Ukrainians, Romanians, and Russians in Bismarck just want one thing.

“We just want to know our families are safe there, and there’s no danger for their lives, that’s all we want,” said Mirabela.

She has helped to unite North Dakotans from that part of the world with the grocery store she opened in Bismarck, Little Odessa.

In addition to the 3,000 U.S. troops moving into countries near Ukraine, at least 8,500 U.S. troops have been placed on “prepare-to-deploy orders.” The North Dakota National Guard hasn’t received notice for deployment, but they have participated in previous recent conflicts, including Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.

