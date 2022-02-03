Advertisement

Norman County Sheriff’s Office: No firearms found in incident first reported as shooting

At 3:55 pm, the Norman County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call of a possible shooting in the city of Halstad.
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HALSTAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - At 3:55 pm, the Norman County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a possible shooting in the City of Halstad.

The sheriff’s office says, after investigating, there was no firearm involved in the incident.

Instead, they say the suspect, 32-year-old Jeremy Daniel Koste, forced his way into the victim’s apartment and assaulted her without a weapon.

They say the suspect and victim knew each other.

The sheriff’s office reports that Koste broke into the apartment building on 1st St N. and assaulted a man who, officials say, he also knew.

The female victim was found with head injuries and airlifted to Sanford in Fargo.

Koste was arrested for 1st Degree Burglary, 2nd Degree Assault, and 5th Degree Assault.

