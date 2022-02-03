MATBUS driver tells challenges winter weather brings

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With those subzero temperatures expected into tomorrow morning, some businesses and schools may shut down.

But some will still have to brave the elements to get people where they need to go.

We talked to a MATBUS driver about what it’s like to do his job in the cold.

“Come on in, take a seat,” says Andrew Almer.

He’s been driving for MATBUS for 13-years.

So, winter driving isn’t a stranger to him.

“I like to make sure I wear layers, a good heavy jacket, light sweater,” he says.

He says, for bus drivers, the subzero temps hurt, but not as bad as snow.

Snow can make it difficult for any driver, especially when you have a busy bus route.

“It kind of eats at you because you’re running late. You want to be on time, but you know you’re not going to be able to. My job is to get these people from point A to point B as safe as possible,” says Almer.

Those waiting at bus stops or waiting to get dropped off at one can get upset too.

“I just let it roll off my back. I let them vent. People get angry. They want to blow off steam. You’re going to be the target. Don’t take it personally,” he says.

This type of weather can make for some long shifts for Almer.

“You got to stay. You can’t just drop everybody off in the middle of nowhere and say, ‘Alright. Get out, I’m going home,’” he says.

Almer tells us he’s confident in his driving this time of year, but as for his bus, vehicles have a tendency to not do so well in the harsh cold.

So, if the bus were to break down...

“We would try to get into a parking lot with a grocery store, salon, restaurant, something like that where everyone can go in and get warm,” he says.

If the bus needed repairs, a technician would come out and get to work. If it can’t be fixed, a new bus would come.

But Almer says, no matter what the weather brings, he’ll keep on driving.

“It’s Mother Nature. She’s going to do what she wants. We don’t get to tell her what we want,” he says.

Almer says it makes him feel good to help people get where they need to go.

