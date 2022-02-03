Advertisement

Man sentenced to 7 years in prison for Fargo carjacking

John Thomas Poitra, 32, Belcourt, ND
John Thomas Poitra, 32, Belcourt, ND
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Belcourt, North Dakota man will spend the next several years in federal prison after being convicted in a carjacking case.

John Thomas Poitra, 32, was sentenced to seven years in prison and three years of supervised release. He is also ordered to pay nearly $500 in restitution to the victim of the carjacking and $1,188 to the Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust for damaging a police vehicle.

According to court documents, on March 17, 2020, Poitra was walking in the area of 6th Avenue North and 8th Street North in Fargo when he approached someone who had just parked a Chevy Silverado pickup truck. He demanded the keys to the pickup and threatened to stab the owner. Poitra then fled the area in the stolen pickup, hitting a vehicle.

The Fargo Police Department saw Poitra driving against traffic south on 10th Street in Fargo. He hit at least two more vehicles. The Fargo Police Department and North Dakota Highway Patrol followed Poitra east on I-94, where deputies from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office stopped and arrested Poitra about a half-mile east of 34th Street in Moorhead.

Poitra plead guilty to one count of carjacking on September 30, 2021.

