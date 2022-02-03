Man found lying in cold ditch following rollover

SHELDON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A North Dakota man has serious injuries after he spent multiple hours outside in a ditch following a rollover crash.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened around 2 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3 on Co. Hwy. 54 just one mile north of Sheldon.

The crash report says 25-year-old Jesse Schultz of Enderlin drifted off the road, causing his vehicle to roll multiple times. Schultz was thrown from the vehicle during the rollover and then spent three hours lying in the ditch.

Eventually, someone driving by saw the man in the ditch and called for help.

Schultz was rushed to the hospital for series injuries from the crash and cold. He’s now in a Fargo hospital in serious condition.

Schultz was also arrested and cited for DUI. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

