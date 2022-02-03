‘Brave Like Brodie’ Fundraiser Announced

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Brodie Gilbertson, a 14-year-old West Fargo High School student, was diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in mid-October 2021. He is currently undergoing chemotherapy and has received multiple blood transfusions. He’ll also be getting a bone marrow transplant at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

A fundraising benefit to help with medical and living expenses will be held on Friday, February 18 beginning at 6:00 at the Red River Regional Marksmanship Center at 640 16th St NE in West Fargo. The benefit will include a free-will donation for a Taco-in-the-Bag meal, fun shoot and a bake sale.

There is also an online silent auction opening February 11 at 5:00 PM and closing February 18 at 8:00. The items will be available for viewing and pickup at the benefit location on February 18th. The link to Brodie’s online auction will be available on Brodie’s page at www.lendahandup.org/give/brodie603/ on Friday, 2/4.

The Lend A Hand Up program is providing $5,000 of boost funding to uplift generosity.

To learn more or make an online gift to the fund benefiting Brodie Gilbertson, click here. Cash/check gifts payable to the Brodie Gilbertson Benefit Fund may be directed to Bell Bank, 3100 13th Ave W / PO Box 10877, Fargo, ND 58106.

