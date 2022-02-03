Advertisement

Bracing for what could be coldest temperatures of the season

By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - February has been off to a frigid start with VNL’s first alert storm team forecasting what could be the coldest temperatures of the season on Feb. 3.

People across the valley will be reaching for additional heating methods both at home and at work. A popular choice: space heaters. The additional warmth should come with additional precautions.

Half of all home heating fires occur during December, January, and February. Fire experts warn to keep anything flammable at least three feet away from any heat sources like fire places, wood stoves, radiators or space heaters.

Fire officials advise people to only plug one heat producing appliance into an outlet at a time.

One of the most common causes of property damages on frigid days are burst pipes. Small preventative steps could save homeowners thousands of dollars in damages.

Frozen pipes are typically associated with manufactured homes, but they can happen to any home or business.

Heat tape is a common is often used in mobile homes to keep pipes warm. On days where temps stay well below zero, fire experts say it’s a good idea to check the tape for cracks or rodents chewing and exposing wires under the mobile home.

Fire officials also advise people to never put a heating source underneath a manufactured home. They said insulation can easily catch fire.

Pipes most at risk are those located in unheated interior spaces like attics, garages, and basements. Pipes running through cabinets or exterior walls are also prone to freezing if proper steps aren’t taken.

Before heading out the door, fire officials advise people to open their kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors. This exposes the plumbing to warmer air. Another tip; let cold water drip from the sink faucet.

If a pipe could be frozen, turn off the water at the mainshut valve which can usually be found at the water meter where the main lines enters the home.

