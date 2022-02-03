After a year away, MN national guard soldiers return home

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After being away from friends and loved ones for a year in the Middle East, 122 Minnesota National Guard soldiers returned home on Feb. 2. They were reunited at the armory in Detroit Lakes.

“First person I was looking for to find was my cousin Bo,” said Specialist Dakotah Dahl. “He is actually one of the main reasons why I also joined, see him when I was younger and thought it was really cool now I’m doing it myself.”

Nearly 6,700 miles separates Detroit Lakes and Kuwait, and when friends and family were reconnected, tears were flowing in the armory. Embracing one another after being away for so long. One soldier was able to meet his two-month-old son for the first time. These men and women were serving over in Kuwait, dealing with temperatures that soared up to 135 degrees. Capt. Bradley Bohn described the conditions over in the Middle East as extremely hot, saying he went on runs at night when it dipped to 100 degrees.

“The best description I can say is for what it is, is when you open up the oven to take your pizza out, that big blast of hot air. Now picture that blast for about a month.” said Capt. Bohn.

These soldiers landed at Hector International Airport and made their way to Detroit Lakes with a convoy ahead of them. For Spc. Dahl, it was a homecoming to the fullest extent for him. Dahl was born in Fargo, and it finally settled in when he got off the plane.

“So it finally sunk in when we finally hit Fargo. I was born in Fargo so it was like, I’m home, not only though memories but actually home, home.” said Spc. Dahl.

The most impactful scene during the reunion was young children holding tight to their mom or dad that were gone for a long time. It painted a picture of what these families have gone through and the sacrifices they’ve made.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.