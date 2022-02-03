Advertisement

After a year away, MN national guard soldiers return home

By Aaron Walling
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After being away from friends and loved ones for a year in the Middle East, 122 Minnesota National Guard soldiers returned home on Feb. 2. They were reunited at the armory in Detroit Lakes.

“First person I was looking for to find was my cousin Bo,” said Specialist Dakotah Dahl. “He is actually one of the main reasons why I also joined, see him when I was younger and thought it was really cool now I’m doing it myself.”

Nearly 6,700 miles separates Detroit Lakes and Kuwait, and when friends and family were reconnected, tears were flowing in the armory. Embracing one another after being away for so long. One soldier was able to meet his two-month-old son for the first time. These men and women were serving over in Kuwait, dealing with temperatures that soared up to 135 degrees. Capt. Bradley Bohn described the conditions over in the Middle East as extremely hot, saying he went on runs at night when it dipped to 100 degrees.

“The best description I can say is for what it is, is when you open up the oven to take your pizza out, that big blast of hot air. Now picture that blast for about a month.” said Capt. Bohn.

These soldiers landed at Hector International Airport and made their way to Detroit Lakes with a convoy ahead of them. For Spc. Dahl, it was a homecoming to the fullest extent for him. Dahl was born in Fargo, and it finally settled in when he got off the plane.

“So it finally sunk in when we finally hit Fargo. I was born in Fargo so it was like, I’m home, not only though memories but actually home, home.” said Spc. Dahl.

The most impactful scene during the reunion was young children holding tight to their mom or dad that were gone for a long time. It painted a picture of what these families have gone through and the sacrifices they’ve made.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI agents seen outside a school in Richfield, MN after reports of a shooting nearby.
UPDATE: 1 student killed, 1 injured in shooting outside Minnesota school
Halstad shooting investigation
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after report of shooting in Halstad
Travel Alert, VNL
Travel Advisories, Alerts issued for region
Authorities in MN responded to a slide-off along Hwy. 9 near Barnesville.
Near-zero visibility causing crashes, slide-offs in region
Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school

Latest News

Halstad shooting investigation
Norman County Sheriff’s Office: No firearms found in incident first reported as shooting
News - MN Army National Guard soldiers return home - Feb. 2, 2022
News - MN Army National Guard soldiers return home - Feb. 2, 2022
MATBUS
MATBUS driver tells challenges winter weather brings
Mirabela Punga
North Dakotans from Ukraine area react to border situation