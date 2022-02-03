Advertisement

11:00am Live Webstream: Wayne Stenehjem Funeral services

By David Spofford
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The funeral for North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem is happening Thursday, February 3 at 11:00 a.m.

The top law enforcement official in the state passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 28, after being found in his home and rushed to the hospital.

Most of Stenehjem’s life has been spent in service to North Dakotans. He served in the state House and Senate for 24 years before his 22-year tenure as Attorney General.

