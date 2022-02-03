11:00am Live Webstream: Wayne Stenehjem Funeral services

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The funeral for North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem is happening Thursday, February 3 at 11:00 a.m.

The top law enforcement official in the state passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 28, after being found in his home and rushed to the hospital.

Most of Stenehjem’s life has been spent in service to North Dakotans. He served in the state House and Senate for 24 years before his 22-year tenure as Attorney General.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.