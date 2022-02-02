Advertisement

Thunderbirds to perform at Grand Forks AFB

Thunderbirds coming to GFAFB(Air Force)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Mark your calendars for June 18th. The Grand Forks Air Force Base is welcoming back the U.S. Air Force’s premier aerial demonstration team, the Thunderbirds, for the Northern Thunder Air & Space Expo. The event is free and open to the public.

The last time the Thunderbirds flew in Grand Forks was May of 2010. They were scheduled to come back in August of 2020, but COVID restrictions led to the cancellation of that event.

“We are extremely excited to host the Thunderbirds after over a decade,” said Col. Timothy Curry, 319th Reconnaissance Wing commander. “It is going to be an exciting day that demonstrates the unique capabilities of the U.S. Air Force to not only the local community, but inspires Airmen and families as well.”

To view the full Thunderbirds schedule and learn more about the team, click here.

