Shooting reported in Halstad, MN

HALSTAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Norman County Sheriff’s Office confirms with Valley News Live that officers are responding to a shooting reported Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4:00 p.m., a representative with the Sheriff’s Office said a shooting was reported at an apartment complex in town. Law enforcement are actively looking for a suspect.

Halstad is located in Norman County, about 45 miles north of Moorhead on Highway 75.

Valley News Live has a team on the way and will continue to bring you updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.