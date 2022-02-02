Advertisement

Shooting reported in Halstad, MN

Halstad, Minnesota
Halstad, Minnesota(Valley News Live)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HALSTAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Norman County Sheriff’s Office confirms with Valley News Live that officers are responding to a shooting reported Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4:00 p.m., a representative with the Sheriff’s Office said a shooting was reported at an apartment complex in town. Law enforcement are actively looking for a suspect.

Halstad is located in Norman County, about 45 miles north of Moorhead on Highway 75.

Valley News Live has a team on the way and will continue to bring you updates as they become available.

