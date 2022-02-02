Advertisement

Police: 3 people shot following fight outside of Minnesota school

Valley News Live - Staff
Feb. 2, 2022
RICHFIELD, Minn. (Valley News Live)- The police is now saying that a fight is what led to the fatal shooting that killed a 15-year-old boy.

The shooting happened outside on the sidewalk of South Education Center shortly after noon on Tuesday. The police said five teens were involved. The 15-year-old who was killed was identified as Jahmari Rice.

The police also said Wednesday morning that a 19-year-old was also shot and that a 17-year-old remains in critical condition. An 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were arrested in connection to the shooting.

