North Dakota State Adds Three to 2022 Football Signing Class

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State head football coach Matt Entz announced three additions to the Bison program on Wednesday, Feb. 2, the first day of the regular signing period for Division I football.

The additions bring the 2022 Bison football signing class to 34 high school student-athletes, including 31 who signed during December’s three day early signing period.

The latest commitments are from cornerback Jaquise Alexander from Ruskin, Fla.; long snapper Caleb Bowers from Whitefish Bay, Wis.; and athlete Isaac Hyland from Fond du Lac, Wis.

Alexander (5-10, 165) was a four-year starter for Tampa Catholic High School and a team captain his senior year under coach Jeris McIntyre. An all-conference honoree, Alexander had five career interceptions and helped the Crusaders to the Class 3A regional semifinals in 2021. He plans to major in management.

Bowers (6-2, 225) was a four-year starter for Whitefish Bay High School under coach Jacob Wolter. An all-conference offensive and defensive lineman as a senior, Bowers helped the Blue Dukes to a 9-3 record and state quarterfinal appearance in 2021. He finished his career with 42 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. He plans to major in business administration.

Hyland (5-10, 165) was a three-year starter for St. Mary’s Springs Academy, where he was a two-time all-conference performer both as a defensive back and running back. Hyland made 159 career tackles, 14 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and three interceptions. He averaged 6.9 yards per carry rushing for 2,491 career yards and 31 touchdowns. He plans to major in computer engineering.

Hyland was coached by his grandfather Bob Hyland, a Bison Athletic Hall of Fame offensive lineman from 1967-1969 who is now Wisconsin’s all-time coaching wins leader. His father, Rob Hyland, was a quarterback for the Bison from 1992-1996.

North Dakota State, winner of nine of the past 11 NCAA Division I football championship games, finished the 2021 season with a 14-1 record and won its 10th Missouri Valley Football Conference title with a 7-1 league record.

