MSUM Football Announces 2022 Recruiting Class

MOORHEAD, Minn. (MSUM Athletics) - Minnesota State University Moorhead head football coach Steve Laqua has announced the Dragons’ 2022 recruiting class. A total of 45 athletes signed to join the Dragon program this fall.

“As a whole, this is an extremely competitive group of individuals who are looking forward to the challenge of college football,” Laqua said.

Adam Adeboye (OL, 6-2, 292, Brooklyn Park, Minn./Park Center HS)

Prep: Started 25 games in football career…played on offensive line for Park Center HS…also lettered in track and field and wrestling…was all-conference in discus throw.

“Adam Adeboye has got to be one of the best names of the recruiting class. Adam, a guy at camp that won us over. I think that both as an offensive lineman and as a defensive lineman, Coach Hunt and Coach Currier are both impressed with the things that he did.” - Coach Laqua

Treyton Bammert-Mueller (OL, 6-5, 248, Cottage Grove, Minn./Park of Cottage Grove HS)

Prep: Two-time all-conference honoree…sub-district Special Teams Player of the Year…started 25 games…three-year letterwinner…also lettered in track and field.

“Treyton, a big guy, big body, that has a ton of potential. Loved him at camp. He’s got good foot speed, bends really well, great body control, put those things together and you see all the building blocks for an offensive lineman.” - Coach Laqua

Owen Barthel (OL, 6-5, 258, St. Michael, Minn./St. Michael-Albertville HS)

Prep: All-conference in football in 2021…team captain…started 29 games in career on offensive line…three-year letterwinner…also lettered in wrestling and track and field.

“Owen, we felt like he really took things up a notch from where he was his junior year. Then when we saw him at camp, and then saw how he performed his senior year, he’s a guy that I believe was a three year starter. His head coach spoke very highly of him and had nothing but good things to say about him.” - Coach Laqua

Devin Beach (LB, 6-2, 181, Jamestown, N.D./Jamestown HS)

Prep: First-team all-state on defense…part of state championship team…three-year letterwinner in football…finished seventh in 4x100 relay at state track and field and eighth in triple jump.

“Devin Beach is a player we feel has a ton of potential, showed some real flashes during our camp this summer. He’s a guy we feel like can run, he’s got a super high, top-end speed, you know his athleticism, explosiveness within his body and a tremendous vertical jump.” - Coach Laqua

Trenten Bertelsen (OL, 6-3, 228, Dickinson, N.D./Dickinson Trinity HS)

Prep: Two-time all-region selection…three-year starter on the offensive line…team captain…led team in sacks as a senior…started 19 games and finished with career total of 103 tackles.

“Tremendous potential in this guy. He’s got a frame that you can really build upon and grow. A player that fell in love with the family environment that we have, the culture we have, and he is here for all the right reasons.” - Coach Laqua

Robert Bloom (QB, 6-2, 181, Brookfield, Wis/Brookfield HS)

Prep: Finished with 1,679 passing yards and 11 touchdowns in career…also rushed for nine touchdowns…team captain…Team Blue Award…three-year letterwinner.

“Robert Bloom, quarterback. Really excited about him. Robert did some tremendous things at our camp. He had a great season. He has all the traits you’re looking for in a good quarterback.” - Coach Laqua

Ryan Butler (OL, 6-5, 242, Minnetrista, Minn./Mound-Westonka HS)

Prep: District Offensive Lineman of the Year….all-district honoree as well…started 17 career games…team captain…three-year letterwinner.

“Ryan Butler, big offensive lineman, big tall body, you’re always looking for tackle type bodies or positions, guys that have long levers that can play on the edge, that can keep the edge pressure. Ryan did those things that we really liked, throughout his senior season and at camp. We think he’s got a ton of potential in front of him.” - Coach Laqua

Alex Carstens (DL, 6-1, 205, Victoria, Minn./Chanhassen HS)

Prep: Co-defensive MVP and was all-district nominee…finished with 131 career tackles in 17 games including 21 tackles for loss…three-year letterwinner in football.

“Alex Carstens, just an athletic football player, with a motor, that makes plays, that gets after it. We are really excited for what Alex can do for our community, campus, and football program.” - Coach Laqua

Jaiden Chrisman (DL, 6-5, 265, Grand Island, Neb./Grand Island HS)

Prep: Played defensive end…played more than 25 career games and set a career high in tackles…two-year letterwinner…also placed eighth at state track as a junior in shot put.

“Jaiden is a guy that we are unbelievably excited about. Coach Currier found him at a camp this summer, loved him as a person, loved his work ethic, his attention to detail, his ability to take coaching. Jaiden has a huge upside, high level of potential, great size, great speed. Really excited we get to coach this young man on and off the football field.” - Coach Laqua

Keagan Christy (LB, 6-2, 218, Wisconsin Rapids, Wis./Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln HS)

Prep: Two-year all-conference honoree…two-time defensive captain and three-year varsity starter…finished with 250 career tackles in 27 starts…four-year letterwinner.

“Had a good summer, camp with us, great game visit. Vocal leader, great communicator, great connector. He helped get a lot of other guys on board to be his teammates. We’re talking about today that are going to be the future of dragon football.” - Coach Laqua

Wyatt Demers (OL, 6-5, 255, Grafton, N.D./Grafton HS)

Prep: Started on both lines for two seasons at Grafton HS…played multiple positions, including tight end, linebacker and offensive and defensive lines…also lettered in track and field.

“Big tackle body with athleticism, ability to bend to pass, protect, those things you want out of your tackles. We saw he really demonstrated those his senior year and at camp. Recruiting process was fun, really glad that Wyatt is a part of the dragon football family.” - Coach Laqua

Kiefer Glenn (DL, 6-1, 224, Bismarck, N.D./Legacy HS)

Prep: Second-team all-state…all-WDA selection…had eight career sacks and 18 career tackles for loss in 17 starts)…three-year letterwinner in football.

“A guy who I think if you had to sum up in one word, you’d say effort. A guy that plays with a motor that’s second to none. He’s scrapy, he gets after it, not just at camps but if you watch his highlight film, he’s a guy that is constantly playing hard. That is something you are always looking for, someone who is going to stay in the fight no matter the score.” - Coach Laqua

Nate Graham (DL, 6-5, 202, Plymouth, Minn./Wayzata HS)

Prep: Played wide receiver and tight end during senior year…three-year letterwinner…was all-conference in the 200 in track as a junior.

“Is a player that was at our camp this summer, that we really saw a lot of potential in and probably some projection. Coach Currier saw a skill set for him in being a defensive end. We saw it first hand.” - Coach Laqua

Tate Gustafson (DB, 6-1, 180, Fargo, N.D./West Fargo Sheyenne HS)

Prep: All-state in football during senior year…played safety in football…part of state championship team in 2021…two-year letterwinner…also lettered in baseball.

“Tate had a big interception in the state championship game. A guy that returned punts. I was told by one of my mentors if a guy that returns punts is a guy coaches trust because you got to have the most trustworthy person in that position. Tate is trustworthy, dependable. His head coach spoke highly of him. We are excited to see what Tate does when he gets into our football program this fall.” - Coach Laqua

Gage Hall (OL, 6-3, 285, Siren, Wis./Grantsburg HS)

Prep: All-region honoree…two-time all-conference selection…three-year starter on the line…also competed at state track meet…four-year letterwinner in football.

“Gage is a big muller of an offensive lineman, he’s physical, he can run block, he’s an all region offensive lineman. Hardworker, dependable, reliable, committed, he’s going to move you from point A to point B. Gage brings that mentality and I’m really excited to get a chance to work with him in our football program” - Coach Laqua

Nick Haugrud (OL, 6-2, 275, Pelican Rapids, Minn./Pelican Rapids HS)

Prep: Two-time Northwest District Offensive Line MVP…three-time all-section player…two-time all-district honoree…captain…four-year letterwinner in football.

“Nick is an offensive lineman that is full of toughness. Other people noticed how he played too. If you’re an offensive lineman and getting noticed by fans and by alumni, probably means you’re doing a really good job. We’re expecting Nick to continue with that toughness and that effort as part of the dragon football family.” - Coach Laqua

Brody Headley (WR, 5-10, 174, Bowman, N.D./Bowman Central HS)

Prep: Three-time all-region player…had 605 receiving yards, 120 kick return yards and seven touchdowns as a senior…rushed for more than 1,400 yards during sophomore and junior seasons.

“Had a tremendous senior season. Tremendous wide receiver. Had a great year catching the football, making plays after catches. At our camp we saw some things he could do as a receiver we really saw some things he could do as a defensive back. We’re really excited about who he is as a person just as much as we are as who he is as a football player.” - Coach Laqua

Micah Herbel (LS, 5-10, 210, Fertile, Minn./Fertile-Beltrami HS)

Prep: Played center and defensive tackle…all-district honorable mention in 2020…three-year letterwinner in football…also lettered in wrestling and track.

“Mike is a guy that is a long snapper, it is a job that you need to be right on. He was at our camp and was being watched first hand by the coaches and he delivered when the pressure was on.” - Coach Laqua

Brode Hillstrom (TE, 6-5, 205, Jamestown, N.D./Jamestown HS)

Prep: Team captain, part of state championship team in 2021…had 12 catches for 301 yards and four touchdowns as a senior…three-year letterwinner…also lettered in hockey and track and field.

“Jamestown player. A program that is run super well. Guys train in the off season, lift, very similar to what college players do, will be an easy transition. He’s a play maker, does things, makes plays. Really excited about Brode being a Dragon.” - Coach Laqua

Kameron Hoard (TE, 6-2, 225, Chicago, Ill./Phillips HS)

Prep: Second-team all-state…first-team all-conference…caught 22 passes for 253 yards and five touchdowns…team captain.

“A guy that loves football. That wants to do what he needs to do to be able to be successful. Big, strong player. Still is relatively young in the amount of time he spent in being a tight end, and so I think that leaves him with a high upside. We are looking forward to working with him, help coach him and build him up within that position.” - Coach Laqua

Mitchell Jezierski (LB, 6-1, 214, Rogers, Minn./Rogers HS)

Prep: Two-time all-district selection…team captain…three-year varsity starter…part of Rogers team that made it to state quarterfinals…three-year letterwinner…also lettered in baseball.

“Just a guy that we were always impressed with not just as a football player but by the way he carried himself, the maturity, the quiet confidence within him. As a college football player you have to have that kind of presence about yourself to step into difficult situations, to lead, to work hard, to be confident in new things, etc. He has that. We are excited to get him here and to start working with him and to really develop him as a football player and as a person.” - Coach Laqua

Jaxen Johnson (LB, 6-4, 181, Walhalla, N.D./North Border HS)

Prep: Two-time all-state and two-time all-region selection…ND 6-man Player of the Year…all-conference honoree…started 33 career games and finished with 198.5 career tackles…had seven career interceptions…four-year letterwinner.

“A guy that played six man football, it was pretty fun to see his highlight film. Played a little bit of everything. He’s a guy that when we saw this summer at our camp, he could play a lot of positions, he’s adaptable. Has a huge upside, playing those multiple positions gives him a benefit to be able to jump in a new situation here and pick up a lot of new different positions or different things to meet his potential.” - Coach Laqua

Adam Kallenbach (DB, 5-11, 162, Jamestown, N.D./Jamestown HS)

Prep: First team all-state and first-team all-conference…had nine career interceptions…had 42 catches for 719 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior…team captain…four-year letterwinner.

“Tremendous player, made plays all over on the field for Jamestown this season both on offense and defense. We’re excited for Adam, for his future, really looking forward to get a chance to coach him and being around him.” - Coach Laqua

Noah Karels (FB, 6-1, 230, Waverly, Minn./Buffalo HS)

Prep: Three-time all-district honoree…2021 district linebacker of the year…finished with 170 career tackles and six career sacks…started 26 games in career…four-year letterwinner.

“A guy that has a huge upside. He’s physical, running was really impressive his senior year. Really looking forward to getting him here and getting a chance to develop all the different skills he has and kind of focusing him on getting game ready and being out on the football field.” - Coach Laqua

Collin Klade (TE, 6-3, 197, Deerfield, Wis./Deerfield HS)

Prep: First-team all-conference as a wide receiver as a senior after being second team as tight end as a junior…had 29 receptions for 483 yards and five touchdowns as a senior…four-year letterwinner.

“A player that is at a tight end, ya like him because of his willingness to block. I’m excited about him and what he can do within the offense that can maybe add a dimension we hadn’t had in a while.” - Coach Laqua

Fox Knutson (LB, 6-1, 193, Medina, Minn./Wayzata HS)

Prep: All-district honorable mention…finished with 73 career tackles…had a season-high of 48 tackles…played 18 varsity games in career…three-year letterwinner.

“Saw and identified at camp that would fit into what we do defensively that would be a right fit off the field. Also a guy that does some long snapping, so you’re always looking for guys that can help out in specialty team areas as well if needed, you know super excited about Fox.” - Coach Laqua

Justin Littlewolf Jr. (DL, 6-4, 280, Naytahwaush, Minn./Mahnomen HS)

Prep: Three-time all-district honoree…named offensive lineman of the year in 2020 and defensive lineman of the year in 2021…team captain…started since eighth grade.

“Uses his hands really well, a lot of explosions. Getting off blocks, getting to the football, being a kind of run stopper, a force. We’re excited to have him here and blaze a trail for himself for being a college football player. Seeing what he can transform himself into here.” - Coach Laqua

Brooks O’Brien (OL, 6-4, 250, St. Michael, Minn./St. Michael-Albertville HS)

Prep: Team MVP on defensive line…all-district honorable mention as a senior…Star Tribune Prep Athlete of the Week after state quarterfinals…finished with 57 career tackles and 25 solo stops…two-year football letterwinner.

“A guy that really caught our eye at camp, that we really liked. He can play in multiple spots, three bright future for him in the offensive line. Excited about the future. He comes from a great football program. Were excited to get him here and get him out on the football field and let him do his thing.” - Coach Laqua

Brady Olson (TE, 6-5, 217, Thief River Falls, Minn./Thief River Falls HS)

Prep: 2021 Midwest District Offensive Lineman of the Year…all-district honorable mention…started 24 career games…three-year letterwinner…also lettered in basketball.

“A big body tight end tight end type player for us. A guy that shows a lot of potential, his size, his frame says potential but then you watch how he plays on the football field and moves and changes direction and you know this guy’s best football is in front of him. There’s a promising future in front of him.” - Coach Laqua

Sam Paar (DL, 6-2, 189, Oak Creek, Wis./Oak Creek HS)

Prep: All-region…all-state honorable mention…team captain…finished with 84 tackles and nine sacks…three-year letterwinner…also lettered in wrestling.

“A guy that’s a successful multiple sport athlete. Sam’s a gritty competitor, he’s tough, he’s a find the way, do whatever it takes type of guy, that is his attitude, his mindset. We are really excited to have him bring that attitude to our football program.” - Coach Laqua

Brady Perryman (WR, 5-10, 156, Cottage Grove, Minn./Park HS)

Prep: All-district and all-metro honoree…all-state honorable mention…started 17 games in career and finished with 766 receiving yards and 12 total touchdowns…finished with 321 rush yards as well.

“A guy that is a great athlete, tons of athleticism, a playmaker when he has the ball in his hands. Excited about his future within the dragon offense.” - Coach Laqua

Denver Piechowski (DL/LB, 6-2, 191, Fargo, N.D./Davies HS)

Prep: All-state and all-EDC selection…had five sacks in one game and eight in one season…finished with 12.5 career sacks in 13 games played…three-year letterwinner.

“A guy that has all sorts of athletic ability. Set the school record on sacks. He’s local, been my neighbor, got to see him grow up as a person and player. Were excited to see him attack the process every day and see what that can bring him.” - Coach Laqua

McKale Pierson (DB, 5-11, 175, Glyndon, Minn./Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton HS)

Prep: District Back of the Year and District MVP…all-district honoree…team captain…finished with 1,100 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns as a senior…three-year letterwinner.

“Is another local player. Had a fantastic football season. Not just individually but as a team. Fell in love with the things he could do, the potential, the athleticism. We’re excited for what the future has for McKale on and off the football field.” - Coach Laqua

Esgar Rios (RB/P, 6-0, 200, Grafton, N.D./Grafton HS)

Prep: Four-time all-state linebacker...three-time all-region selection...finished with 3,556 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns in career...had 373 solo tackles, 17 sacks and four interceptions...four-year letterwinner.

“Has a big frame, loves the weight room, loves hard work. He’s gritty and can run well, athletic…Came from Grafton like former Dragons great Adam Jiskra. Perfect culture match and a guy who brings some toughness to our defense, toughness to special teams, and a willingness to do whatever it takes to get it done.” - Coach Laqua

Isaac Runstrom (LB, 6-0, 190, Cumberland, Wis./Cumberland HS)

Prep: All-state honorable mention as a linebacker…all-region honoree…Leader Telegram All-Northwest First Team on Defense…all-conference on both defense and offense…had 111 tackles and 17 tackles for loss…three-year letterwinner.

“Is a guy that is an all-state linebacker, had over 100 tackles, something crazy like that. He’s got great instincts for the game. Obviously made a lot of plays not just from instincts but from coaching and preparation. That’s the type of player you want as a linebacker.” - Coach Laqua

Jacob Schroeder (K, 5-10, 160, Sioux City, Iowa/Sioux City East HS)

Prep: All-district first team in 2021 after earning second team honors in 2020…record for most extra points (97)..hit 97-of-99 in career including 37-for-37 in 2021…three-year letterwinner.

“A guy that fits in great off the field as well as on the field. Did a great job kicking the football at camp. Great fit for him here, really excited about what he’s going to bring to the table and how he’s going to raise the level of competitiveness within our specialty group.” - Coach Laqua

Brennan Sellheim (OL, 6-2, 277, West Fargo, N.D./West Fargo Sheyenne HS)

Prep: All-state honoree….also All-EDC first team selection…senior captain…part of state championship team as a senior…three-year letterwinner.

“Is a guy that self-made, blue collar, made himself into a high level football player, that is going to join our player. Really excited not just about the football player and person he is but the work ethic and love for football he has.” - Coach Laqua

Louis Sobiech (DB/WR, 6-1, 178, Little Falls, Minn./Little Falls HS)

Prep: All-district and all-conference…named Offensive Player of the Year…had most receiving yards in a season…also a sprinter in track…two-year letterwinner in football.

“Louis is all sorts of athletic. You see him on the football field he got speed he got length he’s got the ability to change direction and jump and he makes it look so effortless.I think that exciting. He can fit and help out within our program in a lot of different spots.” - Coach Laqua

Kennan Stowers (DB, 5-10, 176, New Richmond, Wis./New Richmond HS)

Prep: Leader-Telegram All-Northwest Team selection…all-region…first-team all-conference…team captain…three-year letterwinner…state qualifier in both powerlifting and track.

“Kennan is really a guy that wowed us. I think at our camp he had a tremendous plus two mentality. He just finished drills, worked hard. Know what he wants to do academically. The GO! TEAM caught his eye. It was something that really attracted him to the program. So it’s not just football these guys are making the decisions for. We are really excited that he’s not just going to be on our football team but also a part of our campus community.” - Coach Laqua

Jack Strand (QB, 6-5, 210, Bloomer, Wis./Bloomer HS)

Prep: Two-time all-conference quarterback…all-region quarterback…finished with 2,457 passing yards and 17 touchdowns in career. ..three-year letterwinner…also a baseball standout.

“Big body, big arm. Got a cannon of an arm, can rip the football with tremendous amount of velocity. Great teammate, type of leader you want as a quarterback. His football coach said one of the best players and people he had in the 30 years of coaching he’s done. Excited to get a chance to work with him everyday.” - Coach Laqua

Madden Thorson (WR, 5-11, 165, Harvey, N.D./Harvey HS

Prep: Two-time all-state honoree...four-time all-region selection...2021 Senior Athlete of the Year...two-time team captain...had 134 career receptions for 2,198 yards and 25 touchdowns...also had 11 interceptions on defense.

“Guy at camp that worked really well in space. Great not just on initial moves but great on a stem, great with double moves into his route, had a great senior season, player of the year in his division and has soft hands. Has a bright future.” - Coach Laqua

Ashton Tjaden (DL, 6-3, 226, Beresford, S.D./Beresford HS)

Prep: All-state selection…all-conference honoree…team captain…four-year letterwinner in football…also lettered in basketball and track.

“A really exciting football player, a guy that has a huge upside because of his size. His speed, change of direction, his explosion that he has is great. But a guy that you know is a player that can really develop and do it quickly. He’s ready to attack the process and put in the work.” - Coach Laqua

Tori Uhlich (WR/DB, 5-11, 162, Wahpeton, N.D./Wahpeton HS)

Prep: All-conference…Defensive Player of the year…school record for receiving yards in a game (178)…had 682 receiving yards and eight touchdowns as a senior…had 5 interceptions…three-year letterwinner.

“Another guy that is a two-way player. Multi-sport athlete. All sorts of athleticism. Really clicked with Coach Needham. Excited about his athleticism that he brings. Excited about his future.” - Coach Laqua

Grant Warkenthien (QB, 5-11, 175, West Fargo, N.D./West Fargo Sheyenne HS)

Prep: First-team all-state honoree…all-conference as a junior…team captain…three-year starting varsity quarterback…led team to state championship in 2021…three-year letterwinner.

“A guy that is a three year starter as a quarterback. A guy that led his football team to three consecutive state championship games. Saw him playing games locally, but saw him at camp. The way he throws the football reminds me a lot of our current quarterback. Looking forward to seeing what he can do.” - Coach Laqua

