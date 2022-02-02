More people are looking to escape winter blues

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -As temperatures begin to dip back well below zero again, it might be tempting to head someplace a little warmer.

However, getting away is more complicated than it used to be.

“I need to get out of the cold, and the beach and the ocean kind of heal my soul,” said Katie Black, owner and travel agent at Katie’s Travel Agency.

The winter blues are setting in for many people in the Red River Valley.

Some have been lucky enough to escape the cold.

“Mental health is a big thing. I always feel rejuvenated when I travel,” said Black.

Black is also a travel agent, who’s busy booking trips for people itching to get away.

“Every time we get a blizzard three or four emails right away when the blizzard warning hits and they’re ready to leave,” she said.

Other local agents also have their hands full.

“We’ve got lots of people traveling. I do both corporate and leisure,” said Karen Morlock, a travel consultant for the Travel Travel Agency. “I’m kind of pulling my hair out some days which is not a bad thing.”

If you’re looking to escape the weather this winter you may have to dish out more cash.

“2022 pricing is insane. We are calling it the year of revenge travel,” said Black.

Demand is up with people trying to make up for lost time.

“Because their trips have been canceled for the last two years. They’re finally realizing “I need to get out of here,” said Morlock.

The high demand means fewer options.

“There’s not much of availability so prices are going up as availability goes down,” said Black. ”Compared to last year and 2020, some of the prices have doubled tripled.

Although, you can save a few bucks by planning ahead.

“We have fewer flights on the schedule right now. It’s harder to get as good of a deal, but for the ones that plan in advance, they’ve gotten so really good deals,” said Morlock.

