Fire causes oil, water release in western ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) – The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division was notified by operator Petro Harvester Operating Co. LLC of two location fires that started on Monday, January 31.

The first incident occurred at the Busch 5-1H & 32-1H well pad, about 4 miles west of Portal, North Dakota. Petro Harvester reported that 962 barrels of produced water and 1,152 barrels of crude oil were released due to a tank fire. A second incident was reported at the FLX4 SWD1 Pad, about 3 ½ miles north of Flaxton, North Dakota. Petro Harvester reported that 1,332 barrels of produced water were released.

Wells on both locations were secured and the oil and water released remained contained to the well pad locations.

A field inspector has been to both locations and will monitor cleanup required. Both fires appear to be unrelated however the cause will be investigated.

Federal and state laws require federal and/or state agencies be notified in the event of accidental spillage of any materials that may pollute water, air or soil.

