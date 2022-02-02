Dilworth Police reigniting safety program for renters, landlords

DILWORTH, M.N. (Valley News Live) - After an uptick in crime last year, specifically at apartment buildings, Dilworth Police has reignited a program aimed to keep renters safe and landlords accountable.

“We were getting stopped by homeowner and renters saying, ‘Hey, last week I found a needle in my hallway and my kids have to go to school!’ Or, ‘Hey, I found a guy drunk and passed out by the back door and this is supposed to be a secure building,’” Dilworth Police Chief Ty Sharpe said.

Chief Sharpe says over the years he and his officers would note to landlords different issues to be fixed, but when they’d return weeks or months later, nothing had been done.

“We just want to make this secure and a safe city to live in,” he said.

Sharpe says the re-established safety policy originally passed in 1995, but has been dormant until now.

“To be honest, what we’re looking for is safe entryways. That the doors, if they’re supposed to secure, they secure. If the fire extinguisher is there, it has a tag on it that says it hasn’t expired. The lighted signs are lit,” he said.

Sharpe says the program is mandatory for all 420 rental units in the city. He says an officer will go through a checklist yearly at each property and if different issues haven’t been addressed, penalties will be issued.

“This isn’t a punitive thing to get money out of landlords and come down on landlords,” he said.

Instead, Sharpe says this is merely just one more way to crack down on preventable tragedies as well as to ensure the safety and security for all.

Chief Sharpe says a voluntary, three-part program to keep crime out of rental properties is being proposed to city council at the end of the month. On their Facebook page, Dilworth Police described the program’s purpose is “to help landlords develop into effective partners in keeping our neighborhoods safe, free of criminal activity and drug dealing. We want to help responsible landlords that are seeking honest residents. We also want to help prevent dishonest residents from abusing rental housing and the neighborhoods in our communities.”

The Crime Free Multi-Housing Program started in Mesa, Arizona in 1992. It has spread across the United States and Canada. It is a unique, three-phase certification program for rental properties of all sizes, including single-family rental homes.

Phase 1: Eight-hour program covering the following topics:

o Legal issues for landlords

o Effective leases

o Recognizing drug activity

o Effective applicant screening process

o The eviction/unlawful detainer process

o Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design

o Terrorism awareness and preparedness

Phase 2: Crime prevention inspection of your rental property

Phase 3: Crime prevention meeting for your tenants

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.