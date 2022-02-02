Coldest Night of Season on the Way for Many

TONIGHT: Clear skies and wind under 15 mph on the way which will allow for optimal cooling of our air! Morning temperatures start off 25 to 40 below by morning. Wind chills will be deadly with areas getting down to -60 at times.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY: Thursday looks to bring arctic air back to the region, with some areas dropping to 30 to 40 below zero Thursday morning, with highs only making it to 10 below under sunny skies. Wind chills could fall as low as 40 to 60 below zero, so we have raised a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Thursday.

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: We start off Friday below zero, but we do warm into the single digits in the afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures warm through the night into Saturday, rising to the 20s and 30s with the help of low pressure and a frontal system. However, this system also looks to bring light snow and a breeze for some of us. Sunday will bring a mix of sunshine and clouds with cooler temperatures, only warming to the single digits.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies join us as we begin the next business week. We start off Monday morning on either side of zero, with highs warming into the 20s and 30s. Temperatures Tuesday morning start off well above average in the teens, warming to the mid to upper 30s in the afternoon with increasing clouds.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with temps falling to minus 20 by 10 pm. Dangerous wind chills overnight to -55 in Fargo.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY: Sunny but dangerously cold. Wind chills as low as -60. Low: -34. High: -9.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Rising temperatures. Low: -4. Afternoon temp: 3.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a chance of light snow. Rising temperatures. Breezy. Morning temp: 8. High: 31.

SUNDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Low: -3. High: 7.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 1. High: 31.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Low: 16. High: 36.

