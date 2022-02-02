Advertisement

Celebrity groundhog from NJ dies just before his big day

Groundhog Milltown Mel offered his weather prediction of an early spring or late winter each...
Groundhog Milltown Mel offered his weather prediction of an early spring or late winter each year to his community of Milltown, New Jersey.(Source: News 12 New Jersey via CNN)
By News 12 New Jersey Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Milltown, N.J. (News 12) - “Milltown Mel,” a celebrity groundhog from New Jersey, died days before he could predict the weather for the year on Groundhog Day.

The groundhog offered his weather prediction of an early spring or late winter each year to his community of Milltown, New Jersey.

The Facebook post announcing his death Sunday did not say how Milltown Mel died or how old he was. It did say the average lifespan of a groundhog is about three years.

Groundhog Day ceremonies in the city were canceled for the year after attempts to find a last minute substitute were not successful.

This isn’t the first time this has happened to a New Jersey groundhog. In 2016, Sussex County’s weather prognosticator, Stonewall Jackson, died the day before Groundhog Day.

Copyright 2022 News 12 New Jersey via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash graphic
SUV hits, kills man kneeling along ND highway
Mayor Dwaine Heinrich
Investigation continues into reported groping incident involving Jamestown mayor
FBI agents seen outside a school in Richfield, MN after reports of a shooting nearby.
UPDATE: 1 student killed, 1 injured in shooting outside Minnesota school
Rocket Dogs
Owner of Rocket Dogs speaks out after releasing her business is shutting down
Fire Investigation
UPDATE: Woman found dead in Detroit Lakes apartment fire

Latest News

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL on...
Tom Brady announces retirement
FILE - Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, center, talks to down judge David Oliver (24)...
Fired Miami Dolphins coach sues NFL, alleging racist hiring
FILE - Whoopi Goldberg speaks during the Broadway at the White House event in the State Dining...
ABC suspends Whoopi Goldberg over Holocaust race remarks
More people looking to get away from winter blues- February 01
More people are looking to escape winter blues