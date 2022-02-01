Advertisement

WFPS working to find solutions to bus driver shortage

West Fargo Public School Bus
West Fargo Public School Bus(KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The two-week pause of three West Fargo Public School bus routes started Monday.

The district announced over the weekend, that Valley Bus did not have enough drivers to cover all of their routes.

WFPS currently has 72 total bus routes, but according to district officials, there are only 69 drivers available.

Monday, the school board discussed possible options to help recruit drivers.

Revisiting incentives like sign-on bonuses was proposed.

If the shortage continues, board members say they will need to decide whether to continue the suspension of those three routes or to rotate among them all.

Currently, 200 students are being impacted by the temporary route suspensions.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash graphic
SUV hits, kills man kneeling along ND highway
Mayor Dwaine Heinrich
Investigation continues into reported groping incident involving Jamestown mayor
BUS
UPDATE: WF Public Schools temporarily suspends bus routes starting Monday
Both 34-year-old Dorothy Rush and 36-year-old Loring Rush were arrested in connection to...
Two arrested in Jamestown after fraudulent purchases exceed over $30,000
Rocket Dogs
Owner of Rocket Dogs speaks out after releasing her business is shutting down

Latest News

West Fargo School Board weighs in on staffing shortages
WFPS Boundary Changes-January 31
West Fargo School Board discuss potential boundary changes to relieve rapidly crowding schools
WFPS Staff Shortage- January 31
WFPS Staff Shortage- January 31
WFPS Boundary Changes-January 31
WFPS Boundary Changes-January 31