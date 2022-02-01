WFPS working to find solutions to bus driver shortage

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The two-week pause of three West Fargo Public School bus routes started Monday.

The district announced over the weekend, that Valley Bus did not have enough drivers to cover all of their routes.

WFPS currently has 72 total bus routes, but according to district officials, there are only 69 drivers available.

Monday, the school board discussed possible options to help recruit drivers.

Revisiting incentives like sign-on bonuses was proposed.

If the shortage continues, board members say they will need to decide whether to continue the suspension of those three routes or to rotate among them all.

Currently, 200 students are being impacted by the temporary route suspensions.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.