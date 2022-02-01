Advertisement

West Fargo School Board weighs in on staffing shortages

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Monday, the West Fargo School board talked about the struggle of maintaining enough staff.

Officials say, this year, they’re averaging 144 teachers and faculty absent every day.

This is compared to 99 last year.

The district was also only able to secure an average of 77 substitute teachers every day.

Solutions were not discussed on Monday, but Superintendent Beth Slette says the district is weighing their option.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash graphic
SUV hits, kills man kneeling along ND highway
Mayor Dwaine Heinrich
Investigation continues into reported groping incident involving Jamestown mayor
BUS
UPDATE: WF Public Schools temporarily suspends bus routes starting Monday
Both 34-year-old Dorothy Rush and 36-year-old Loring Rush were arrested in connection to...
Two arrested in Jamestown after fraudulent purchases exceed over $30,000
Rocket Dogs
Owner of Rocket Dogs speaks out after releasing her business is shutting down

Latest News

West Fargo Public School Bus
WFPS working to find solutions to bus driver shortage
WFPS Boundary Changes-January 31
West Fargo School Board discuss potential boundary changes to relieve rapidly crowding schools
WFPS Staff Shortage- January 31
WFPS Staff Shortage- January 31
WFPS Boundary Changes-January 31
WFPS Boundary Changes-January 31