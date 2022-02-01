West Fargo School Board weighs in on staffing shortages

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Monday, the West Fargo School board talked about the struggle of maintaining enough staff.

Officials say, this year, they’re averaging 144 teachers and faculty absent every day.

This is compared to 99 last year.

The district was also only able to secure an average of 77 substitute teachers every day.

Solutions were not discussed on Monday, but Superintendent Beth Slette says the district is weighing their option.

