West Fargo School Board discuss potential boundary changes to relieve rapidly crowding schools

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo School Board discussed possible boundary changes on Monday to help ease the rapidly crowding schools.

The district is currently building its 15th elementary school in the Rocking Horse neighborhood, which would potentially provide long-term relief for the growing enrollment.

Several options of shifting boundary lines were discussed to balance out the enrollment until the new school opens, the fall of 2023.

The majority of the options were geared towards making room at both Freedom and Independence Elementary schools.

If there was no change to the boundaries, in the fall of this upcoming year, enrollment is expected to reach 605 at Freedom.

By the fall of 2023, it’s projected 624 students would be enrolled at that school.

Independence Elementary’s enrollment is predicted to increase to 639 students by the 23-24 school year.

”It’s kind of where we’re at right now when the schools get this full. All the good options are gone. We are down to making decisions we wouldn’t normally make for class utilization and staffing if we had space,” said Mark Lemer, the construction coordinator for WFPS.

The school board ultimately decided to further examine two options.

A special meeting is planned for next Monday for the board to discuss those possible boundary change proposals and to allow for public input.

The board is expected to take a vote on the final plans on February 14th.

