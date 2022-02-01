Advertisement

Travel Advisories, Alerts issued for region

Travel Alert, VNL
Travel Alert, VNL
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Travel Advisories and Alerts are issued for much of North Dakota while a winter weather system hits the region.

No Travel Advised has been issued for the counties of Nelson, Stutsman, and McHenry to name a few.

A Travel Alert is issued for Cass, Grand Forks, Traill and Barnes to name a few.

During a winter weather blast, travel conditions can change quickly and authorities urge people to use caution or stay home if they can.

Click here for a check of current North Dakota road conditions and click here for a current check of Minnesota road conditions.

