Tom Brady says he’s still evaluating his future plans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up during an NFL football game against...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady says he’s still evaluating his future and the seven-time Super Bowl champion isn’t ready to make a decision about retirement.

Speaking on his SiriusXM podcast, Brady said: “I think when the time is right, I’ll be ready to make a decision, one way or the other.”

The 44-year-old quarterback has already stated a desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children. He’s under contract for 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is coming off one of the best seasons in his 22-year career.

“I understand my decision affects a lot of people’s lives so when that decision comes, it’ll come,” Brady said.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

