Reported school shooting in Richfield, MN

By Anna Johnson
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHFIELD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - We’re receiving reports from Kare11 that officers are on the scene of a shooting inside a school in Richfield, MN. We’re told two victims were found, one is reportedly in critical condition. Our most recent information is that officers are clearing the building and believe suspect(s) fled in a tan SUV.

The site of the shooting is at South Education Center, 7450 Penn Ave. S.

