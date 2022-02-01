Plumbing issue cancels all programs in Agassiz building

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - All programs at Agassiz have been canceled for the remainder of Tuesday, February 1st, due to a plumbing issue.

The following programs have been canceled: the Early Childhood Special Education program, Dakota High School, the Adult Learning Center, Head Start and EvenStart. All evening classes are also canceled.

Fargo Public Schools says the plumbing issue is being repaired and they’re hoping that it can be completed today.

