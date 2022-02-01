Advertisement

Plumbing issue cancels all programs in Agassiz building

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - All programs at Agassiz have been canceled for the remainder of Tuesday, February 1st, due to a plumbing issue.

The following programs have been canceled: the Early Childhood Special Education program, Dakota High School, the Adult Learning Center, Head Start and EvenStart. All evening classes are also canceled.

Fargo Public Schools says the plumbing issue is being repaired and they’re hoping that it can be completed today.

