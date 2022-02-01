Advertisement

Near-zero visibility causing crashes, slide-offs in region

Authorities in MN responded to a slide-off along Hwy. 9 near Barnesville.
Authorities in MN responded to a slide-off along Hwy. 9 near Barnesville.(Sgt. Jesse Grabow, MN State Patrol)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Another winter storm is bringing another round of crashes and slide-offs in the region as Mother Nature turns the roads into danger zones.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol is reporting a crash just north of Barnesville in Clay County where a car went across both lanes of traffic and hit the ditch. The tweet from Grabow says the driver could not see the road because of the wind. No one was injured in that crash.

Authorities in Cass County are also reporting near-zero visibility on the roads.

Stay home if you can and stay safe.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash graphic
SUV hits, kills man kneeling along ND highway
Mayor Dwaine Heinrich
Investigation continues into reported groping incident involving Jamestown mayor
Rocket Dogs
Owner of Rocket Dogs speaks out after releasing her business is shutting down
Fire Investigation
UPDATE: Woman found dead in Detroit Lakes apartment fire
Police say this man is a person of interest in multiple vehicle break-in cases.
Dilworth Police looking to identify suspected car prowler

Latest News

News - Drifting & Blowing Snow Creating Dangerous Travel
News - Drifting & Blowing Snow Creating Dangerous Travel
Travel Advisories, Alerts issued for region
News - Road Conditions In The Valley
Talley Today Headlines 2-1-22
Valley Today Headlines: February 1, 2022
Valley Today Weather - February 1
Valley Today Weather - February 1