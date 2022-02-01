Near-zero visibility causing crashes, slide-offs in region

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Another winter storm is bringing another round of crashes and slide-offs in the region as Mother Nature turns the roads into danger zones.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol is reporting a crash just north of Barnesville in Clay County where a car went across both lanes of traffic and hit the ditch. The tweet from Grabow says the driver could not see the road because of the wind. No one was injured in that crash.

NW & WC MN limited visibility in open areas. Video Hwy9 north of Barnesville (Clay County) this vehicle was NB and went across SB lane into the ditch - couldn’t see the road due to wind and gusts (no injuries) pic.twitter.com/BbTApn45si — Sgt. Jesse Grabow (@MSPPIO_NW) February 1, 2022

Authorities in Cass County are also reporting near-zero visibility on the roads.

This video was captured on Cty Rd 26 & Cty Rd 5. The @NWSGrandForks state that the visibility will be down to ¼ mile or less through much of the morning. We also encourage drivers to use caution while driving & please travel with a survival kit in your https://t.co/wAnqPS20xm pic.twitter.com/4AH6oXUnuL — Cass County Sheriff's Office-ND (@CassNDSheriff) February 1, 2022

Stay home if you can and stay safe.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.