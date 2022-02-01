Near-zero visibility causing crashes, slide-offs in region
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Another winter storm is bringing another round of crashes and slide-offs in the region as Mother Nature turns the roads into danger zones.
Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol is reporting a crash just north of Barnesville in Clay County where a car went across both lanes of traffic and hit the ditch. The tweet from Grabow says the driver could not see the road because of the wind. No one was injured in that crash.
Authorities in Cass County are also reporting near-zero visibility on the roads.
Stay home if you can and stay safe.
Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.