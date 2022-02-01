Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney announces run for re-election

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney officially announced his run for re-election. On Tuesday, February 1, he filed with the Cass County Auditor’s office.

Mahoney has served as mayor since 2015. For six years prior to that, he was Deputy Mayor for Dennis Walaker and served nine years as a Fargo City Commissioner.

Mahoney is a general and vascular surgeon and continues to practice part time at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. On Tuesday, Mahoney said he would retire from medical practice if re-elected as the Mayor of Fargo.

As of February 1, three others have filed to run as candidates for the Mayor of Fargo including Shannon Roers Jones, Arlette Preston and Dustin Elliott.

The last day for candidates to file with the Cass County Auditor’s Office is April 11. The election will be held on June 14, 2022.

