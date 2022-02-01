Advertisement

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney announces run for re-election

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney
Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney officially announced his run for re-election. On Tuesday, February 1, he filed with the Cass County Auditor’s office.

Mahoney has served as mayor since 2015. For six years prior to that, he was Deputy Mayor for Dennis Walaker and served nine years as a Fargo City Commissioner.

Mahoney is a general and vascular surgeon and continues to practice part time at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. On Tuesday, Mahoney said he would retire from medical practice if re-elected as the Mayor of Fargo.

As of February 1, three others have filed to run as candidates for the Mayor of Fargo including Shannon Roers Jones, Arlette Preston and Dustin Elliott.

The last day for candidates to file with the Cass County Auditor’s Office is April 11. The election will be held on June 14, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash graphic
SUV hits, kills man kneeling along ND highway
Mayor Dwaine Heinrich
Investigation continues into reported groping incident involving Jamestown mayor
Rocket Dogs
Owner of Rocket Dogs speaks out after releasing her business is shutting down
Fire Investigation
UPDATE: Woman found dead in Detroit Lakes apartment fire
Police say this man is a person of interest in multiple vehicle break-in cases.
Dilworth Police looking to identify suspected car prowler

Latest News

FBI agents seen outside a school in Richfield, MN after reports of a shooting nearby.
Reported school shooting in Richfield, MN
Plumbing issue cancels all programs in Agassiz building
Noon Weather - February 1
Noon Weather - February 1
Mr. Food - Easy Cheeseburger Ring - February 1
Mr. Food - Easy Cheeseburger Ring - February 1