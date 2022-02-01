Advertisement

Family and Friends create UND scholarship fund in honor of Wayne Stenehjem

(UND)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Family and friends of Wayne Stenehjem are creating a scholarship fund in his honor.

Stenehjem graduated from the UND School of Law in 1977. Jim Poolman and the UND Alumni Association Foundation will use donations in his honor, to fund scholarships for law students.

“This is exactly what Wayne would have wanted to be able to help future law students, just like others that donated to scholarships funds [that] helped him when he went to law school,” said Poolman.

The UND School of Law costs more than $575 per credit hour.

Wayne Stenehjem Scholarship Fund: https://undalumni.org/wayne?erid=12856233&trid=0a7242c2-8e14-4bda-b3c0-c98e3f8ca972#Stenehjem_Scholarship_Endowment

