East Grand Forks community college ‘laying low’ due to rising Covid cases

Northland Covid Update(Northland Community & Technical College)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Northland Community & Technical College says, along with the Minnesota State System Office, they’re are closely monitoring a developing situation related to COVID-19. In an update to students, they write:

Northland will be shifting to a “lay low” period effective Monday, January 31, 2022, through Friday, February 18, 2022, to reduce the amount of traffic on our campuses.

This mitigation measure is being taken due to cases and positivity rates in Minnesota and our communities increasing dramatically. Cases on our campuses have also risen to levels above last fall. Accordingly, we now need to limit public exposure for all Northland events during the next three weeks as we experience the Omicron variant surge.

We will implement a 3-week slow down in activities by:

  • Some lecture-based class meetings will shift to virtual delivery. Students should check their college email for guidance from faculty.
  • While campuses will remain open, some services may be limited as staff will transition to a telework schedule.
  • We will be continuing student participation in athletics and other events while attempting to limit exposure by closing those events to the public.
  • Access to our facilities for outside organizations to host events will be suspended.

We will, of course, continue to monitor the situation and decide about activities after the three-week slowdown. Again, we regret that this shift is necessary, but we hope to resume some of our important public interactions as soon as safety allows.

