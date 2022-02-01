Advertisement

Bismarck woman charged with assault, accused of slapping police officer’s butt

Court docs say, as she was being taken into custody, Kobs- Sabo said she couldn’t believe she was going to jail for “slapping a sexy cop on the a**.”
Sandra Dee Kobs- Sabo - Burleigh Morton Detention Center
Sandra Dee Kobs- Sabo - Burleigh Morton Detention Center(Burleigh Morton Detention Center)
By Cailley Chella
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Bismarck woman has been charged with assaulting a police officer after they say she slapped an officer’s behind.

Court documents say two Burleigh County Sheriff’s Officers were conducting a bar check late Saturday when 50-year-old Sandra See Kobs-Sabo slapped one on the butt.

The documents say, as the officer took her into custody--she as asked if he was married and told him she quote “loves a man in uniform.”

They also say Kobs-Sabo told them she couldn’t believe she was going to jail for “slapping a sexy cop on the a**.”

She’s now out on bond, charged with misdemeanor sexual assault and felony simple assault on a peace officer.

She faces nearly six years behind bars if convicted on both counts.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash graphic
SUV hits, kills man kneeling along ND highway
Mayor Dwaine Heinrich
Investigation continues into reported groping incident involving Jamestown mayor
Rocket Dogs
Owner of Rocket Dogs speaks out after releasing her business is shutting down
Fire Investigation
UPDATE: Woman found dead in Detroit Lakes apartment fire
Police say this man is a person of interest in multiple vehicle break-in cases.
Dilworth Police looking to identify suspected car prowler

Latest News

Nurse Lydia Holly prepares a child's COVID-19 vaccine dose, on Nov. 3, 2021, at Children's...
Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5
NDDOT Road Conditions
I-29 closed from Grand Forks to Canadian border
Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney
Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney announces run for re-election
FBI agents seen outside a school in Richfield, MN after reports of a shooting nearby.
UPDATE: 1 student killed, 1 injured in shooting outside Minnesota school