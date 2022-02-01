Bismarck woman charged with assault, accused of slapping police officer’s butt

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Bismarck woman has been charged with assaulting a police officer after they say she slapped an officer’s behind.

Court documents say two Burleigh County Sheriff’s Officers were conducting a bar check late Saturday when 50-year-old Sandra See Kobs-Sabo slapped one on the butt.

The documents say, as the officer took her into custody--she as asked if he was married and told him she quote “loves a man in uniform.”

They also say Kobs-Sabo told them she couldn’t believe she was going to jail for “slapping a sexy cop on the a**.”

She’s now out on bond, charged with misdemeanor sexual assault and felony simple assault on a peace officer.

She faces nearly six years behind bars if convicted on both counts.

