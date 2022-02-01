Advertisement

Another candidate vying for mayor of Fargo

Dustin for Mayor
Dustin for Mayor('Dustin for Mayor' Facebook page)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Another candidate has thrown his hat in the ring to become Fargo’s next mayor.

Dustin Elliott is a newcomer to politics. He writes on Facebook: “I am running on my firm beliefs that being fun and having outside of the box ideas always win over fighting it out in a board room!”

He’ll be facing incumbent Mayor Tim Mahoney -- who’s indicated, though not officially said, he’s running for another term-- as well as activist Hukun Dabar, city commissioner Arlette Preston, and North Dakota Representative Shannon Roers-Jones.

The election is in June.

To learn more about Elliott, click here.

