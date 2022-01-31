When will free N95 masks hit local shelves?

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In an effort to mask up the country, the White House is giving out millions of free N95 masks. Though they haven’t hit shelves in North Dakota or Minnesota.

The 400 million government issues N95 masks will only be available at certain pharmacies and grocery stores. White House officials announced they will be using the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program (FRPP) to distribute the masks.

Program includes national drugstore chains CVS and Walgreens in North Dakota and Minnesota. As of Jan 31. neither the CVS off of 13th Ave. S in Fargo nor the Walgreens off of 8th St. S in Moorhead have the government issued N95 masks in stock. When they do hit the shelves, Americans are limited to 3 masks per person.

The move comes after public health experts encourage people to use higher quality masks. N95 masks filter 95% of airborne particles. Cloth masks provide less protection against viruses like COVID-19.

On Jan. 27 Governor Tim Walz announced his own effort to mask up Minnesotans. He said more than 2 million KN95 masks will be distributed to local public health agencies, schools, and community groups.

KN95 masks and N95 masks have similarities, but they aren’t the exact same. KN94 masks meet international standards while N95 masks meet national standards. N95 masks have straps that go around the back of the head, while KN95 masks have ear loops.

According to health officials, N95 masks should be thrown out after 2 to 3 days of use.

According to the CDC, in North Dakota N95s will be available at these locations:

CVS Pharmacy, Inc. (including Long’s)

Health Mart Pharmacies

LeaderNET and The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, Cardinal Health’s PSAOs

Managed Health Care Associates (retail and long-term care pharmacies)

In Minnesota the free masks can be picked up at these locations:

Costco Wholesale Corp.

CPESN USA, LLC

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Good Neighbor Pharmacy and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation’s pharmacy services administrative organization (PSAO), Elevate Provider Network

Health Mart Pharmacies

Hy-Vee, Inc.

LeaderNET and The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, Cardinal Health’s PSAOs

Managed Health Care Associates (retail and long-term care pharmacies)

Topco Associates, LLC (including Acme Fresh Markets, Associated Food Stores, Bashas, Big-Y Pharmacy and Wellness Center, Brookshire’s Pharmacy, Super One Pharmacy, FRESH by Brookshire’s Pharmacy, Coborn’s Pharmacy, Cash Wise Pharmacy, MarketPlace Pharmacy, Giant Eagle, Hartig Drug Company, King Kullen, Food City Pharmacy, Ingles Pharmacy, Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill Pharmacies, Save Mart Pharmacies, Lucky Pharmacies, SpartanNash, Price Chopper, Market 32, Tops Friendly Markets, ShopRite, Wegmans, Weis Markets, Inc.)

Walgreens (including Duane Reade)

Walmart, Inc. (including Sam’s Club)

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.