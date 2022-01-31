Tax help available for 50+ and low-to-moderate income familes

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Tax preparation help is available for residents 50 and older, and low-to-moderate-income families.

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will be providing in-person and virtual tax preparation help to anyone, free of charge.

Starting on Tuesday sites in Fargo, Moorhead, Wahpeton, and Grand Forks will open.

Taxpayers are required to schedule an appointment. No walk-ins will be allowed.

Tax prep sites are listed below. An appointment can be scheduled by calling the tax site.

Fargo -- 701-850-0748

• Moorhead Public Library

• Faith Lutheran Church

• Hjemkomst Center

Wahpeton -- 701-540-6521

• Wahpeton Community Center

Grand Forks -- 701-850-5174

• East Grand Forks Campbell Public Library

