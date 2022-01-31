Advertisement

SUV hits, kills man kneeling along ND highway

Deadly crash graphic
Deadly crash graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKLAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 65-year-old man is dead after police say an SUV hit him while he was kneeling along a highway.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30 along Hwy. 281 near Rocklake.

The crash report says an SUV driven by 41-year-old Carlee Thomson of Cando, ND, was heading east on the highway when she hit the man on the side of the road.

Authorities say the victim, 65-year-old Charles Huovinen of Rocklake, ND, was slouched over and on his knees on the road at the time of the crash.

Huovinen was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither Thomson nor her two passengers were hurt in the crash.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BUS
UPDATE: WF Public Schools temporarily suspends bus routes starting Monday
Both 34-year-old Dorothy Rush and 36-year-old Loring Rush were arrested in connection to...
Two arrested in Jamestown after fraudulent purchases exceed over $30,000
North Dakota receiving record funds for home heating costs
Mayor Dwaine Heinrich
Law enforcement investigating sexual assault claims against Jamestown Mayor
Mayor Dwaine Heinrich
Jamestown mayor responds to sexual assault allegations

Latest News

10:00PM Sports - January 30
10:00PM Sports - January 30
Rocket Dogs
Owner of Rocket Dogs speaks out after releasing her business is shutting down
Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday Part 2- January 30
10:00PM News January 30 - Part 2
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Sunday January 30
10:00PM Weather - January 30