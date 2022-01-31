Advertisement

Sole survivor says others tried to cling to capsized vessel

In this image from video, Colombian national Juan Esteban Montoya Caicedo pauses as he speaks...
In this image from video, Colombian national Juan Esteban Montoya Caicedo pauses as he speaks at a news conference, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Fort Pierce, Fla. Montoya Caicedo was the sole survivor of a capsized boat found near Florida's coast and says at least 15 other migrants tried to cling to the vessel after it overturned, but ultimately couldn't hold on.(AP Photo/Cody Jackson)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — The sole survivor of a capsized boat found near Florida’s coast says at least 15 other migrants tried to cling to the vessel after it overturned, but ultimately couldn’t hold on.

Colombian national Juan Esteban Montoya Caicedo told a Spanish-language news conference Monday that there were also Dominicans, Haitians, Bahamians and Jamaicans among the group of 40 that set out for Florida from Bimini in the Bahamas on Jan. 22.

His sister also was on the trip, but died in the waters.

He spent two days in the waters holding on to the 25-foot boat before he was rescued last week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BUS
UPDATE: WF Public Schools temporarily suspends bus routes starting Monday
Deadly crash graphic
SUV hits, kills man kneeling along ND highway
Both 34-year-old Dorothy Rush and 36-year-old Loring Rush were arrested in connection to...
Two arrested in Jamestown after fraudulent purchases exceed over $30,000
Mayor Dwaine Heinrich
Investigation continues into reported groping incident involving Jamestown mayor
Rocket Dogs
Owner of Rocket Dogs speaks out after releasing her business is shutting down

Latest News

This undated photo released by the Vancouver Police Department shows police officer Donald...
Deputy seeking suspect mistakenly shoots off-duty officer in Wash. state
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
FILE - Assemblyman Ash Kalra, D-San Jose, discusses his bill for a government-funded universal...
Universal health care bill fails to pass in California
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up during an NFL football game against...
Tom Brady says he’s still evaluating his future plans
Lauren Smith-Fields, 23, was found dead in her apartment Dec. 12.
Connecticut woman found dead after Bumble date; criminal investigation opened