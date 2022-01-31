Owner of Rocket Dogs speaks out after releasing her business is shutting down

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “I’m just now starting to absolutely thrive, and now it’s all being taken away from me,” says Julie Saatoof.

Just two weeks ago, she says she got notice from her landlords that the building she rents out for her business rocket dogs had been purchased.

She was told someone had approached the landlords to buy it.

“They didn’t put it up for sale and the money was too good to be true,” she says.

Saatoof originally had a 10-year lease.

But instead, her landlords asked her to go month-to-month.

“I didn’t agree to that. I can’t wrap my head around why someone would want to purchase this building without even knowing what’s in here,” says Saatoof.

Due to COVID, she says her landlords deferred part of her rent.

After saying no to month-to-month payments, she got a letter from an attorney stating her deferred payments were now delinquent and she needed to be out.

“I paid a lot of money for all of this stuff. i cashed in my 401k, sold everything of value. i have no retirement now to go back on. i don’t know what to do. i don’t know what to do with all this stuff,” she says.

Saatoof says would like to try to relocate, but there are a lot of hurdles ahead of her including getting a loan and setting up in a new space.

As of right now, she has to figure out what to do with the things she already has.

“Then from there, whatever’s left like furniture and everything, will be put out for sale. Then it’s gone,” she says.

And following the announcement of losing another business in the area, Saatoof says she has had an outpouring of support.

“I just didn’t know that there was so many people out there that really like this place,” she says.

Saatoof says Rocket Dog’s last day is March 20th.

Here’s the link for a GoFundMe made to help with costs.

