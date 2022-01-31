Advertisement

Native American families march to bring awareness for those missing and slain

Families of missing and murdered indigenous people rally for support in New Mexico. (Credit: KOAT via CNN Newsource)
By KOAT Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIPROCK, N.M. (KOAT) - Losing a loved one too soon is a pain that some families can’t even describe.

For those in Native American communities, this is far too common, and many are pleading for change.

In New Mexico, families rallied together to bring awareness to the number of missing persons and unsolved killings within indigenous communities.

“We’re so grieving that we just don’t know what to do anymore,” Shanna Nez said.

Nez says her brother, Jevon Descheenie, went missing October 2021. A month later, a woman claimed to have found his body near a canal.

The family has yet to receive any update from police.

“Nobody’s contacted us to update us on anything, so that’s what we’re here for,” Nez said.

The story is similar to many others who were in attendance at the march.

Whether it is a lack of help or the color of their skin, families said it is traumatizing to have so many unanswered questions.

Because of Saturday’s march, they say are finally being heard and hoping for brighter days ahead.

Copyright 2022 KOAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BUS
UPDATE: WF Public Schools temporarily suspends bus routes starting Monday
Both 34-year-old Dorothy Rush and 36-year-old Loring Rush were arrested in connection to...
Two arrested in Jamestown after fraudulent purchases exceed over $30,000
Mayor Dwaine Heinrich
Jamestown mayor responds to sexual assault allegations
North Dakota receiving record funds for home heating costs
Mayor Dwaine Heinrich
Law enforcement investigating sexual assault claims against Jamestown Mayor

Latest News

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
2 convicted in Arbery death reach plea deal in hate crimes case
Art teacher Sarah Hager works at a computer in her classroom at Cleveland Middle School on...
Cyberattacks increasingly hobble pandemic-weary US schools
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Sources say...
Harris was close to pipe bomb at DNC HQ on Jan. 6, sources say
FILE - Assemblyman Ash Kalra, D-San Jose, discusses his bill that would pay for the universal...
Universal health care bill faces deadline in California