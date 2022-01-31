Moorhead car chase ends in collision

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - According to the Moorhead Police Department, around 3:45pm on Monday, a car chase ended after a stolen vehicle collided with another vehicle in Moorhead. Moorhead Police say they made several attempts to stop the vehicle with stop sticks ahead of the crash. The driver of the stolen vehicle, a male, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other driver in the incident did not report any injuries.

Authorities are still trying to determine what city the stolen vehicle came from.

