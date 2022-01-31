Advertisement

Moorhead car chase ends in collision

Stolen vehicle in Moorhead, MN
Stolen vehicle in Moorhead, MN(None)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - According to the Moorhead Police Department, around 3:45pm on Monday, a car chase ended after a stolen vehicle collided with another vehicle in Moorhead. Moorhead Police say they made several attempts to stop the vehicle with stop sticks ahead of the crash. The driver of the stolen vehicle, a male, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other driver in the incident did not report any injuries.

Authorities are still trying to determine what city the stolen vehicle came from.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BUS
UPDATE: WF Public Schools temporarily suspends bus routes starting Monday
Deadly crash graphic
SUV hits, kills man kneeling along ND highway
Both 34-year-old Dorothy Rush and 36-year-old Loring Rush were arrested in connection to...
Two arrested in Jamestown after fraudulent purchases exceed over $30,000
Mayor Dwaine Heinrich
Jamestown mayor responds to sexual assault allegations
Rocket Dogs
Owner of Rocket Dogs speaks out after releasing her business is shutting down

Latest News

Programs bridging public schools and homeschooling are growing fast, but critics worry about...
Buy the Book: Public dollars pay for Netflix, trips to the zoo and karate lessons for kids learning from home
5:00PM news Jan. 31 - part 3
5:00PM news Jan. 31 - part 3
5:00PM news Jan. 31 - part 2
5:00PM news Jan. 31 - part 2
5:00PM news Jan. 31 - part 1
5:00PM news Jan. 31 - part 1
5:00PM Jan. 31 - weather
5:00PM Jan. 31 - weather