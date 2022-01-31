Law enforcement investigating sexual assault claims against Jamestown Mayor
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sexual assault claims against Jamestown Mayor Dwaine Heinrich are being investigated by law enforcement.
A tip into our whistleblower hotline revealed that a victim had been allegedly sexually assaulted by Heinrich at Fred’s Den in Jamestown Saturday night.
According to Jamestown Police, a report was filed, but Heinrich was not arrested.
The investigation has now been turned over to the North Dakota of Bureau of Criminal Investigations to determine if a crime had actually been committed.
Heinrich has been the mayor of Jamestown since 2018.
