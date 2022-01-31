Advertisement

Law enforcement investigating sexual assault claims against Jamestown Mayor

Mayor Dwaine Heinrich
Mayor Dwaine Heinrich(KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sexual assault claims against Jamestown Mayor Dwaine Heinrich are being investigated by law enforcement.

A tip into our whistleblower hotline revealed that a victim had been allegedly sexually assaulted by Heinrich at Fred’s Den in Jamestown Saturday night.

According to Jamestown Police, a report was filed, but Heinrich was not arrested.

The investigation has now been turned over to the North Dakota of Bureau of Criminal Investigations to determine if a crime had actually been committed.

Heinrich has been the mayor of Jamestown since 2018.

North Dakota’s governor zeroes in on broadband during annual DC meeting
First Alert StormTeam 3PM Weather Update
