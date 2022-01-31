Law enforcement investigating sexual assault claims against Jamestown Mayor

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sexual assault claims against Jamestown Mayor Dwaine Heinrich are being investigated by law enforcement.

A tip into our whistleblower hotline revealed that a victim had been allegedly sexually assaulted by Heinrich at Fred’s Den in Jamestown Saturday night.

According to Jamestown Police, a report was filed, but Heinrich was not arrested.

The investigation has now been turned over to the North Dakota of Bureau of Criminal Investigations to determine if a crime had actually been committed.

Heinrich has been the mayor of Jamestown since 2018.

