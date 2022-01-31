Jamestown mayor responds to sexual assault allegations

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live received a tip of a woman claiming to have been sexually assaulted by Mayor Dwaine Heinrich at a local bar in Jamestown last night.

We reached out for a comment.

“First, there is absolutely no truth to the allegation that I assaulted a woman or anyone else yesterday,” he says.

Heinrich says in his email that he believes this is an attempt at retaliation for an action taken by the city council.

“I am uncertain since I am an elected official what recourse I may have as far as legal action against the individuals responsible for this but I will be researching that in the near future,” he says.

He states he will not let this keep him from doing his job or from running for reelection.

“I will continue to work hard for the people of Jamestown and this wonderful community,” says Heinrich.

The case is under investigation by the North Dakota of Bureau of Criminal Investigations to see if a crime was committed.

