Dilworth Police looking to identify suspected car prowler

DILWORTH, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Police in Dilworth want your help identifying a man suspected of multiple car burglaries.

Police posted a Ring doorbell video showing a man walking up to two vehicles and pulling on both door handles before walking away.

Authorities say the man is a person of interest in vehicle break-ins that happened overnight from Sunday, Jan. 30 to Monday, Jan. 31.

If you have any information on the man, call police at 218-287-2666.

