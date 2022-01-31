Advertisement

Dilworth Police looking to identify suspected car prowler

Police say this man is a person of interest in multiple vehicle break-in cases.
Police say this man is a person of interest in multiple vehicle break-in cases.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DILWORTH, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Police in Dilworth want your help identifying a man suspected of multiple car burglaries.

Police posted a Ring doorbell video showing a man walking up to two vehicles and pulling on both door handles before walking away.

Authorities say the man is a person of interest in vehicle break-ins that happened overnight from Sunday, Jan. 30 to Monday, Jan. 31.

If you have any information on the man, call police at 218-287-2666.

