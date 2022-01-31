COVID-19 Testing Event at UND Cancelled Tuesday

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Public Health’s COVID-19 testing event, scheduled to take place tomorrow, February 1st, 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at University of North Dakota’s (UND) Fritz Pollard Jr. Athletic Center, will be closed tomorrow due to inclement weather. COVID-19 testing will resume at UND’s Fritz Pollard Jr. Athletic Center Wednesday, February 2nd, 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

