COVID-19 Testing Event at UND Cancelled Tuesday

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Public Health’s COVID-19 testing event, scheduled to take place tomorrow, February 1st, 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at University of North Dakota’s (UND) Fritz Pollard Jr. Athletic Center, will be closed tomorrow due to inclement weather. COVID-19 testing will resume at UND’s Fritz Pollard Jr. Athletic Center Wednesday, February 2nd, 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

