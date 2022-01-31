Advertisement

Bomb threats reported at historically Black universities

Howard University in Washington, D.C., is one of the college campuses that were affected by...
Howard University in Washington, D.C., is one of the college campuses that were affected by bomb threats on Monday.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Monday, several historically Black colleges and universities investigated bomb threats on campus.

Southern University and A&M, Bethune-Cookman University, Albany State University, Bowie State University and Delaware State University are either on lockdown or have issued shelter-in-place orders.

Howard University in Washington, D.C., also received a bomb threat. Police said the campus has been cleared, and no hazardous materials were found.

Earlier this month, at least three HBCUs, including Howard University, received bomb threats.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BUS
UPDATE: WF Public Schools temporarily suspends bus routes starting Monday
Both 34-year-old Dorothy Rush and 36-year-old Loring Rush were arrested in connection to...
Two arrested in Jamestown after fraudulent purchases exceed over $30,000
Mayor Dwaine Heinrich
Jamestown mayor responds to sexual assault allegations
Deadly crash graphic
SUV hits, kills man kneeling along ND highway
Mayor Dwaine Heinrich
Law enforcement investigating sexual assault claims against Jamestown Mayor

Latest News

Sandra Sullivan.
House sitter accused of trying to feed mothball-stuffed candy to neighbor’s dog in Connecticut
At his Durant concert, Blake Shelton asked 6-year-old Wyatt Mckee to join him on stage and sing...
6-year-old waiting for a new heart steals the show at Blake Shelton concert
Police say this man is a person of interest in multiple vehicle break-in cases.
Dilworth Police looking to identify suspected car prowler
Challenges at home and abroad, including COVID, inflation and the Ukraine-Russia crisis, await...
Biden administration guidebook aims to help communities tap infrastructure funds
Ashley Larson
UPDATE: Woman accused of stabbing man, two women in downtown Fargo to spend 4 years behind bars