Bison Wrestler Owen Pentz takes top spot in career pins

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There’s a new king of the pin at North Dakota State. Owen Pentz has taken the top spot in career falls. He has pinned his opponents shoulders to the mat 15 times in his time with NDSU. The Most impressive part of all this? Pentz has only been with the Bison since January of 2021, meaning that he’s gotten 15 pins in 13 months.

Pentz isn’t resting on his laurels just yet, saying that “I’m glad and grateful to be able to get this accomplishment, but I’ve got bigger goals to achieve so I’m looking past this one and on to the next one.”

“It’s not like he’s wrestling guys that aren’t at his level.” his Head Coach Roger Kish said on this remarkable run. “He’s wrestling guys that are at that level of wrestling. He’s very strong on top. If he can go out and give himself an opportunity to get on top of his opponents he’s going to do well.”

Pentz makes it his personal mission heading into every match to put his opponent’s shoulders to the Mat. A mindset based on asserting dominance, and providing a spark for his teammates watching.

“When I go out to wrestle a match I want to be dominant.” said Pentz, “I believe to be the most dominant, to be able to control the kid you wrestle, is ultimately to pin him and not just beat him by points.”

I asked Owen if it’s “a letdown to get a decision win?”

Without skipping a beat he replied, “To me it is yeah. I want the pin.”

Pentz isn’t just a leader in the fall count either... He’s taken on a bigger role with the team on the mat and in the locker room over the course of this season.

“They’re all my friends. We have a certain type of brotherhood going on.” Pentz said on his teammates “The best moments are when someone gets a pin or an upset win, or a close win by points. Everybody on the bench, we’re just happy and excited. It’s a great feeling.”

Pentz has nine pins so far this season, and will have plenty of chances to grab some more, with three duals on the schedule before the Big 12 Championships.

