Bison Come Up Short Against Jackrabbits

Kadie Deaton
Kadie Deaton(KVLY)
By Devin Fry
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) -The North Dakota State women’s basketball team fell short against South Dakota State, 76-60, on Saturday night at Scheels Center.

Heaven Hamling paced the Bison (8-13, 4-7 Summit) with a team-high 13 points on 3-of-6 shooting from three. She also added four rebounds, three assists and two steals to her stat line. Emily Dietz reached double digits in scoring for the eighth time this season and 50th overall of her career with 11 points.

NDSU drained a season-high 11 three pointers with six different players connecting on at least one. It marked the fifth time this season the Bison have drained 10 or more triples in a single game.

The Jackrabbits (14-8, 10-1 Summit) opened the contest creating a 10-point edge, 19-9, by the 8:31 mark of the second quarter and led at the break, 35-25. The Bison connected on seven triples in the first half with Hamling and Reneya Hopkins each knocking down two. However, NDSU couldn’t cut the deficit down any further in the second half as SDSU, who entered the week ranked No. 20 in the Mid-Major Top 25 Poll, grew its largest lead of the contest, 76-51, with 3:12 to play. The Jackrabbits closed out the remaining time to secure the 76-60 victory.

NDSU will travel to Omaha (6-14, 2-9 Summit) on Thursday. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m.

